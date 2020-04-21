Subscribe to Upset
News

Papa Roach are celebrating the 20th anniversary of debut album 'Infest' with a live stream event

It'll take place on Saturday.
Published: 2:24 pm, April 21, 2020
Papa Roach are celebrating the 20th anniversary of debut album 'Infest'.

The band will host in an "in conversation" live stream this Saturday (25th April, 1pm PST/9pm UK) with surprise guests.

The event's blurb explains: "The album, which featured the iconic hits “Last Resort” and “Broken Home” plus fan favourites “Blood Brothers” and “Between Angels & Insects” will be the focus of the celebration and discussed with original drummer Dave Buckner for their first time together in 13 years.

"Also joining the broadcast will be surprise guests to reminisce, tell stories, and pay tribute to that era of music and the band’s breakout years."

The stream will take place on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, VK, and Twitter (via Periscope).

