Panic Shack have launched their new single 'I Don't Really Like It'

Published: 11:15 pm, September 30, 2020

Panic Shack have shared a video for their simple-but-oh-so-effective new single, 'I Don't Really Like It'.

The Cardiff band's latest drop follows on from 'Who's Got My Lighter?' and 'Jiu Jits-You', both released earlier this year.

"We wrote 'I Don't Really Like It' as a song that could be about anyone and everyone," they explain. "This single is a bit of a change in direction for us. It's literally 4 lines but it makes an impact.

"Most may assume it's directed at men from a woman's perspective (I mean a LOT of our songs are) but who it's actually about is a secret. Basically this song is for anyone who has felt spoken down to, patronised or 'mansplained' to... You get the picture.

"It was recorded at Rat Trap Studios with Tom [from Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard] the week before lockdown... unbeknown to us that would be the only time we get to perform the song for the foreseeable."

