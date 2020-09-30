Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Panic Shack have launched their new single 'I Don't Really Like It'

"It's literally 4 lines but it makes an impact."
Published: 11:15 pm, September 30, 2020
Panic Shack have launched their new single 'I Don't Really Like It'

Panic Shack have shared a video for their simple-but-oh-so-effective new single, 'I Don't Really Like It'.

The Cardiff band's latest drop follows on from 'Who's Got My Lighter?' and 'Jiu Jits-You', both released earlier this year.

"We wrote 'I Don't Really Like It' as a song that could be about anyone and everyone," they explain. "This single is a bit of a change in direction for us. It's literally 4 lines but it makes an impact.

"Most may assume it's directed at men from a woman's perspective (I mean a LOT of our songs are) but who it's actually about is a secret. Basically this song is for anyone who has felt spoken down to, patronised or 'mansplained' to... You get the picture.

"It was recorded at Rat Trap Studios with Tom [from Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard] the week before lockdown... unbeknown to us that would be the only time we get to perform the song for the foreseeable."

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'
Palm Reader have inked a new record deal, and announced a livestream show
Seaway embrace "a happy fun drug trip" for their new 'Still Blue' video
Touché Amoré's new video for 'Reminders features Frank Iero, Jim Adkins, Andy Hull, Skrillex and loads more
Phoebe Bridgers performed in a haunted theatre for The Late Show with Seth Meyers
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing