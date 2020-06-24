Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie: "Dear Trump Campaign. Fuck you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song."

He's a sensible lad, Brendon Urie - so it should come to no shock to any of us that he's not exactly 'fine' with Donald Trump using the music of Panic! At The Disco as part of his election campaign.
Taking to Twitter after Trump walked on stage at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona to Panic!'s 'High Hopes', he pretty clearly stated: "Dear Trump Campaign. Fuck you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song."
Dear Trump Campaign,— Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020
Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.
No thanks,
Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.
He followed it up with a message to "everyone else", stating "Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November."
Dear Everyone Else,— Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020
Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.
Please do your part: https://t.co/JX8GynZduq
Bravo, Brendon. Bravo.