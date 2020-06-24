Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie: "Dear Trump Campaign. Fuck you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song."

News

Brendon took to Twitter after Trump walked on stage at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona to Panic!'s 'High Hopes'

Published: 9:15 am, June 24, 2020 Photos: Corinne Cumming.

He's a sensible lad, Brendon Urie - so it should come to no shock to any of us that he's not exactly 'fine' with Donald Trump using the music of Panic! At The Disco as part of his election campaign.

Taking to Twitter after Trump walked on stage at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona to Panic!'s 'High Hopes', he pretty clearly stated: "Dear Trump Campaign. Fuck you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song."