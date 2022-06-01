Subscribe to Upset
Panic! At The Disco have announced their new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Four UK shows are planned for October.
Published: 5:11 pm, June 01, 2022
Panic! At The Disco have announced their new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’.

Set for release on 19th August via Fueled By Ramen ahead of a world tour, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

“’Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Brendon Urie explains of the track, which pays homage to his hometown. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Check it out below.

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER
8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

OCTOBER
1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
2 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
4- Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
7 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
9 – Saint Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
19 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
21 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

FEBRUARY
20 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
23 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
24 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
25 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy
28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

MARCH
1 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena
3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
4- Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
6 – London, UK – The O2
10 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

