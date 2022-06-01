Coming soon

Four UK shows are planned for October.

Published: 5:11 pm, June 01, 2022

Panic! At The Disco have announced their new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’.

Set for release on 19th August via Fueled By Ramen ahead of a world tour, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

“’Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Brendon Urie explains of the track, which pays homage to his hometown. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Check it out below.