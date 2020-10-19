Watch

It's one of the first songs they wrote for upcoming album 'Sleepless'.

Published: 2:09 pm, October 19, 2020

Palm Reader have released a new video for 'Willow'.

It's the second single from the band's upcoming album 'Sleepless', set for release on 27th November via Church Road Records.

Vocalist Josh Mckeown says: “‘Willow’ was written after I’d been told a heartbreaking story of loss and young motherhood. I wrote it with the intention of illuminating the strength of any mother in that unfortunate position and to offer a permanent gesture of respect to them.

"It was one of the first songs we wrote for Sleepless and it definitely helped set the tone musically for a lot of what was to come. We’ve put together a music video with the help and expertise of our good friend and collaborator Sam Lees. His creativity and vision will further highlight the lyrical content and the sentiment attached to the song.”

Check it out below. The band also have a livestream coming up, on 23rd November from St Edmunds Church in Rochdale.