Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
December 2020 / January 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Palm Reader have announced two new live shows for 2021

They're gonna perform new album 'Sleepless' in full.
Published: 2:29 pm, December 16, 2020
Palm Reader have announced two new live shows for 2021

Palm Reader have announced two new live shows.

The dates will take place next year in support of their recently-released album 'Sleepless', which came out last month via Church Road Records.

“We can’t wait to play the album in full,...and I can’t wait to finally celebrate this release with our fans.” says vocalist Josh McKeown.

“The thought of playing this album live feels strange right now, but it’s also incredibly exciting. What feels stranger, is to think that these shows will see us celebrate a year of ‘Sleepless’. With the reception it’s generated so far being so overwhelming, I can only imagine how fucking great this is going to be."

The dates are:

NOVEMBER
25 London, The Garage (Sleepless 1 year anniversary)

DECEMBER
14 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil: "We definitely have a dark sense of humour"
About to Break 2021: phem
About to Break 2021: KennyHoopla
About to Break 2021: Meet Me @ The Altar
Check out Yours Truly's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. All Time Low, Sum 41, Tonight Alive and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing