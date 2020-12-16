Palm Reader have announced two new live shows for 2021

On the road

They're gonna perform new album 'Sleepless' in full.

Published: 2:29 pm, December 16, 2020

Palm Reader have announced two new live shows.

The dates will take place next year in support of their recently-released album 'Sleepless', which came out last month via Church Road Records.

“We can’t wait to play the album in full,...and I can’t wait to finally celebrate this release with our fans.” says vocalist Josh McKeown.

“The thought of playing this album live feels strange right now, but it’s also incredibly exciting. What feels stranger, is to think that these shows will see us celebrate a year of ‘Sleepless’. With the reception it’s generated so far being so overwhelming, I can only imagine how fucking great this is going to be."

The dates are:



NOVEMBER

25 London, The Garage (Sleepless 1 year anniversary)



DECEMBER

14 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms