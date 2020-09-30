Subscribe to Upset
News

Palm Reader have inked a new record deal, and announced a livestream show

They're going to have a busy November.
Published: 11:11 pm, September 30, 2020
The band's new record ‘Sleepless’ is set for release on 27th November via Church Road Records, accompanied by a performance at the grade 1 listed St Edmunds Church in Rochdale on 23rd November.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been granted permission to record in such an exceptional, historical location," the band explain. "We are carefully choosing songs from our catalogue which will sound amazing in the venue. We can’t wait to finally play a show, and to be able to do this in these surroundings is a real honor."

Church Road Records co-owner Justine Jones adds: "We are proud to announce that Palm Reader 'Sleepless' will be released through Church Road Records on 27th November! We have been friends since school and have watched them since their first ever shows, so it is a delight to be working with our hometown friends on their most accomplished album to date.”

Tickets for the show are available now, pick them up from Dice.

