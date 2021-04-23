Subscribe to Upset
Palm Reader have dropped a new video for 'False Thirst'

It's a cut from their latest album 'Sleepless'.
Published: 10:12 am, April 23, 2021
Palm Reader have dropped a new video for 'False Thirst'.

Vocalist Josh Mckeown says: "This song is about the normality behind life’s difficulties. We all find it hard in some respect. So, considering the thought of all our collective hardships, ‘should it be easy?’ That was the question I found myself asking whilst writing and it really helped me, even before it was answered, to gain some perspective. Realising you’re not alone in your troubles can really help to relieve the pressure we put on ourselves and reduce the stress surrounding those moments. In short, life is really fucking hard sometimes, but it goes on and it gets better."

It's a track from their recently-released album 'Sleepless', which came out late last year via Church Road Records, and will see them play a couple of shows later this year.

The dates are:

NOVEMBER
25 London, The Garage (Sleepless 1 year anniversary)

DECEMBER
14 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

