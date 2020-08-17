Coming soon

It's due in October.

Published: 10:07 pm, August 17, 2020

Palm Reader are going to release a new album later this year.

'Sleepless' is due on 30th October via Holy Roar Records, preceded by new single 'Hold / Release', a song about toxic masculinity.

"That attitude can tear people apart," says vocalist Josh Mckeown. "I’ve seen it happen to people. I've been scared of it happening to myself. It’s a subject that I‘ve particularly gravitated towards of late."

The record's full tracklisting reads:



1: Hold Release

2: Stay Down

3: Ending Cycle

4: Willow

5: A Bird And Its Feathers

6: Islay

7: False Thirst

8: Brink

9: A Love That Tethers

10: Both Ends Of The Rope