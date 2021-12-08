Palisades have released their first single with new singer Brandon Elgar, 'My Consequences'

Watch

It's their first new music since 2018's 'Erase The Pain'.

Published: 2:46 pm, December 08, 2021

Palisades have released their first single with new singer (formerly bassist) Brandon Elgar, 'My Consequences'.

Out now via Rise Records - and their first new music since 2018's 'Erase The Pain' - Brandon explains of the track: "My Consequences" is the culmination of so much work and so many emotions. We are really excited to share this song with the world.

"Having felt trapped inside my head for some time, this song acknowledges those feelings while inviting anyone that has felt the same to come along on the ride with us."

Check it out below.