Watch

Pale Waves have shared a new video for 'Unwanted'

The band kick off a new UK tour next month.
Published: 5:21 pm, October 26, 2022
Pale Waves have released a new video for their third album’s title-track, ‘Unwanted’.

The clip arrives ahead of the band's upcoming tour, which kicks off on 24th November and includes a night at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

“To finish up the era of unwanted it only felt right to create a visual for it,” singer and frontwoman Heather-Baron Gracie shares on the new video. “We shot this video whilst on tour with 5 Seconds of Summer in the states and we had the best time on that tour, but we’re so excited to be home for our own UK tour in November.”

Check out ‘Unwanted’ below.

