Pale Waves have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022

It includes a night at London's Roundhouse.

Published: 1:14 pm, February 05, 2021

Pale Waves have announced a UK and Ireland tour.

The new run will go on general sale at 9am next Friday, 12th February, the same day they drop their brand new album 'Who Am I?'.

Kicking off at Bristol's O2 Academy on 11th February, they'll visit Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Leeds, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leicester and Oxford before finishing up with shows at London's Roundhouse and Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.

