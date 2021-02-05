Pale Waves have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2022

Pale Waves have announced a UK and Ireland tour.
The new run will go on general sale at 9am next Friday, 12th February, the same day they drop their brand new album 'Who Am I?'.
Kicking off at Bristol's O2 Academy on 11th February, they'll visit Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Leeds, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leicester and Oxford before finishing up with shows at London's Roundhouse and Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.
Check out all the details in the tweet below.
Who Am I? UK tour 2022 🖤 We miss and can’t wait to see you all again🖤— PALE WAVES (@palewaves) February 5, 2021
Pre-order the album from the @dirtyhit store by 5pm Feb 9th for pre-sale tickets! Pre-sale 9am February 10th, general sale Feb 12th. ☠️https://t.co/yHeyamUM3C pic.twitter.com/eSAnfn0NtX