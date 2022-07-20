Pale Waves have shared their new single 'The Hard Way'

Listen

The band's third album is out next month.

Published: 3:13 pm, July 20, 2022

Pale Waves have shared another track from their forthcoming album ‘Unwanted’.

‘The Hard Way’ is the latest preview of the band’s third album, set for release on 12th August via Dirty Hit.

“When I was in high school a girl who was being bullied took her own life,” explains frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie. “I got on the bus with her every single morning and I would see her sitting in her same spot. She sat downstairs, and I would go upstairs. ‘The Hard Way’ is about my regret for not helping her, or standing up for her, that I feel now as an adult.

“As a kid you’re so shy and afraid, but I hope it’ll influence people to stand up for those who need help, and help people understand that their words and actions can be really damaging. You don’t know how cruel you can be sometimes, especially at that age.”

‘The Hard Way’ follows up on previous singles ‘Lies, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Reasons To Live’. Check it out below.