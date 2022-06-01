Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Pale Waves and Working Men’s Club are among the first names for Live at Leeds in the City

Dinosaur Pile-Up are also among the first confirmations.
Published: 3:39 pm, June 01, 2022
Pale Waves and Working Men’s Club are among the first names for Live at Leeds in the City

Pale Waves and Working Men’s Club are among the first names for this year’s edition of Live at Leeds in the City.

The multi-venue, inner city event will take place on Saturday 15th October, following up on Live at Leeds in the Park, which is set for this weekend, Saturday 4th June.

Other names on the initial bill include Dinosaur Pile-Up, Sea Power, Palace, Will Joseph Cook, Prima Queen, Sprints, The Queen’s Head, Thomas Headon, Baby Queen and more. 

You can check out the full line-up so far in the poster below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bury Tomorrow have shared their new single, 'LIFE (Paradise Denied)'
Muse have released their new single, 'Will Of The People'
Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'Party At No. 10'
Viagra Boys have shared a new single, ‘Punk Rock Loser’
Big Joanie have released their new single, 'Happier Still'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing