Pale Waves and Working Men’s Club are among the first names for Live at Leeds in the City

Dinosaur Pile-Up are also among the first confirmations.

Published: 3:39 pm, June 01, 2022

Pale Waves and Working Men’s Club are among the first names for this year’s edition of Live at Leeds in the City.

The multi-venue, inner city event will take place on Saturday 15th October, following up on Live at Leeds in the Park, which is set for this weekend, Saturday 4th June.

Other names on the initial bill include Dinosaur Pile-Up, Sea Power, Palace, Will Joseph Cook, Prima Queen, Sprints, The Queen’s Head, Thomas Headon, Baby Queen and more.

You can check out the full line-up so far in the poster below.