Pale Waves have joined Hit The North, which will now take place in October

It's moved back a bit due to COVID-19.

Published: 4:08 pm, April 24, 2020

Hit The North has moved back from its original May date due to COVID-19.

The Newcastle event will now take place on 18th October, adding Pale Waves and Tim Burgess to their already packed bill.

Also playing are The Amazons, Fickle Friends, The Magic Gang, DMA's, Working Men’s Club, Lauran Hibberd, Marsicans, Roxy Girls, Stereo Honey, Talk Show, Walt Disco, Dream Wife, Bloxx, The Wytches, Chappaqua Wrestling, Do Nothing, Grace Carter, SPINN, The Mysterines and The Wha.

Speaking about the rescheduled date, Hit The North Director Steve Davis says: “In these difficult times for all of us, let alone the hospitality and events industry, I’m proud of our staff for managing to reschedule the vast majority of the line-pip. I’m really excited for this year’s Hit The North Festival and once again, I thank you all for your support.

"It’s amazing to see all of the agents and artists support the event and hopefully we can all be together to celebrate defeating this terrible virus in October."