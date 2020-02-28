Pale Waves have cancelled a few shows following a bus accident

News

They're hoping to rejoin the tour soon.

Published: 6:03 pm, February 28, 2020

Pale Waves have been forced to pull out of a few shows on their Halsey support tour following a serious bus accident.



"Last night we were involved in a serious bus accident on our way to the Berlin show," they explain in a statement posted online.

"We were really lucky and no-one has been seriously hurt, but we are not able to play the next few shows. We have loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to be back on the tour really soon."

The band are playing loads of UK festivals this summer, including Truck, Kendal Calling and Live At Leeds, plus The 1975's big outdoor show in Finsbury Park.