Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Pale Waves have cancelled a few shows following a bus accident

They're hoping to rejoin the tour soon.
Published: 6:03 pm, February 28, 2020
Pale Waves have cancelled a few shows following a bus accident

Pale Waves have been forced to pull out of a few shows on their Halsey support tour following a serious bus accident.

"Last night we were involved in a serious bus accident on our way to the Berlin show," they explain in a statement posted online. 

"We were really lucky and no-one has been seriously hurt, but we are not able to play the next few shows. We have loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to be back on the tour really soon."

The band are playing loads of UK festivals this summer, including Truck, Kendal Calling and Live At Leeds, plus The 1975's big outdoor show in Finsbury Park.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Four Year Strong have shared a new video for 'Get Out Of My Head'
Big Scary Monsters have revealed the full line-up for their upcoming Brighton pop-up
Creeper have unleashed a snazzy new video for 'Cyanide'
The Amazons are among the first names for this year's Neverworld
Neck Deep have announced their fourth album, 'All Distortions Are Intentional'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing