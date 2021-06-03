Subscribe to Upset
Palaye Royale have confirmed a new UK headline tour for 2022

They've coming over with Badflower.
Published: 1:40 pm, June 03, 2021
Palaye Royale have booked a new tour for 2022.

The band will come over for a handful of dates in March, including their biggest headline show to date at London's Roundhouse.

They comment: "We can not even express how excited we are for our upcoming UK /European tour! We can not wait to see you all and to play live music once again! Also we are pleased to announce that we have our good friends Badflower joining us on this run! This one is going to be one you don’t want to miss! See you all soon!!"

Catch them live at the following:

MARCH
05 Cardiff - University Main Hall
06 Glasgow - SWG3
09 Manchester - Albert Hall
10 Dublin - Ire Olympia
12 London - Roundhouse
13 Nottingham - Rock City

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th June.

Cassyette: "I am an activist; something really important to me is my contribution to society"
