Palaye Royale have confirmed a new UK headline tour for 2022

On tour

They've coming over with Badflower.

Published: 1:40 pm, June 03, 2021

Palaye Royale have booked a new tour for 2022.

The band will come over for a handful of dates in March, including their biggest headline show to date at London's Roundhouse.

They comment: "We can not even express how excited we are for our upcoming UK /European tour! We can not wait to see you all and to play live music once again! Also we are pleased to announce that we have our good friends Badflower joining us on this run! This one is going to be one you don’t want to miss! See you all soon!!"

Catch them live at the following:



MARCH

05 Cardiff - University Main Hall

06 Glasgow - SWG3

09 Manchester - Albert Hall

10 Dublin - Ire Olympia

12 London - Roundhouse

13 Nottingham - Rock City



Tickets go on sale Friday 4th June.