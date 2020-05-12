Watch Palaye Royale perform 'Hang On To Yourself' in a super-fancy lockdown session

Watch

Published: 9:42 pm, May 12, 2020

Palaye Royale have shared a new session video for their track 'Hang On To Yourself'.

The super-fancy lockdown clip was part of Dork's Homeschool festival, which took place over the weekend (8th-10th May) with sets and contributions from over 200 acts, including Creeper, Milk Teeth, Boston Manor, SWMRS, The Xcerts, Jamie Lenman and loads more.



Palaye are currently working towards the release of their third album 'The Bastards', due for release on 29th May via Sumerian Records.

Emerson Barrett says of the release: “It takes place around the island of Obsidian and it’s set in 1888. In short, it’s a world that started off with intentions where the island encouraged free thinkers and artists to exist and, as everything does in life, eventually it becomes this political power and evil toxicity that comes with everything. To remain a true individual in the society, you must wear a gas mask.”

Give 'Hang On To Yourself (Live From Homeschool)' a watch below.