Palaye Royale have released a statement about last night's cancelled Glasgow show

"The promoters [asked] that we tone down our performance... they decided to cancel the show."

Published: 1:12 pm, February 19, 2020

Palaye Royale have released a statement about their cancelled Glasgow show, which was supposed to see them perform at the Garage last night (Tuesday, 18th February).

"We were approached before doors by the promoters asking that we tone down our performance for the event and not have Remington go out the crowd or climb on any balconies," they explain. "This is something we partake in on almost all our shows, and we asked about the normal disclaimer to sign that releases the venue of any responsibility. They provided us with the waiver, and we signed it. We even offered to have them hold our pay in the promise that we would give a safe show for our fans. Palaye Royale is very passionate about our performance, and of course, were upset with being told that we had to restrict it, but we were in the full mindset to correctly resolve this.

"Shortly after signing the agreement, they informed us that they would still not allow us to perform the full scope of our show, so we reached out to our management/agent team to discuss a solution for all the parties involved. During that ongoing discussion with our team, our tour manager was notified by the venue that they decided to cancel the show, and that was the final decision. No attempts were made by the venue to our team to resolve the issue properly. The decision was made. It was over.

"We are very disappointed with this decision and feel genuinely sorry for everyone that traveled tonight to see us. Our main goal is to provide a fun and interactive show for our paying fans, and want nothing more. On a positive note, we were happy to be able to perform an impromptu acoustic set outside of the venue to those that stayed. We want to thank the staff and security of the venue for helping with that when they didn’t have to. We are told that all fans will be refunded, and again, we are truly sorry for the inconvenience. We plan on providing the best performance possible for all the other upcoming scheduled shows and will work with each venue to make sure the fans get what they came to see. With much love to everyone, thank you for your support.”

FEBRUARY

19 Manchester O2 Ritz

21 London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

23 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

24 Bristol SXW