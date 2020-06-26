Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Palaye Royale have released a dystopian new video for 'Anxiety'

“We need a little honesty and a little truth," says Remington.
Published: 3:52 pm, June 26, 2020
Palaye Royale have released a dystopian new video for 'Anxiety'.

Co-directed by frontman Remington Leith, it's the latest cut from the trio's recent album 'The Bastards', which is out now via Sumerian Records.

“We need a little honesty and a little truth," says Remington. "The world is getting so tainted by everyone trying to be so fucking perfect and so goddamn PG and trying to walk this line of not trying to offend anyone. People need to be themselves, just for 20 minutes at least."

Give it a watch below.

