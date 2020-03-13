Palaye Royale have announced their third album, 'The Bastards'.
Due for release on 29th May via Sumerian Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Lonely'.
Frontman Remington Leith explains: "Lonely is about the mental and physical abuse I endured as a child. Growing up, I went through so much shit and at points felt so low I couldn't see a way out. It has effected me deeply throughout my life but I want the world to know that no matter what you're going through, if I can make it out on the other side, so can you."
Of the album, Emerson Barrett adds: “It takes place around the island of Obsidian and it’s set in 1888. In short, it’s a world that started off with intentions where the island encouraged free thinkers and artists to exist and, as everything does in life, eventually it becomes this political power and evil toxicity that comes with everything. To remain a true individual in the society, you must wear a gas mask.”
The tracklisting reads:
01 Little Bastards
02 Massacre, The New American Dream
03 Anxiety
04 Tonight Is The Night I Die
05 Lonely
06 Hang On To Yourself
07 Fucking With My Head
08 Nervous Breakdown
09 Nightmares
10 Masochist
11 Doom (Empty)
12 Black Sheep
13 Stay
14 Redeemer
15 Lord Of Lies (Bonus track)