Published: 11:29 am, March 13, 2020

Palaye Royale have announced their third album, 'The Bastards'.

Due for release on 29th May via Sumerian Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Lonely'.

Frontman Remington Leith explains: "Lonely is about the mental and physical abuse I endured as a child. Growing up, I went through so much shit and at points felt so low I couldn't see a way out. It has effected me deeply throughout my life but I want the world to know that no matter what you're going through, if I can make it out on the other side, so can you."

Of the album, Emerson Barrett adds: “It takes place around the island of Obsidian and it’s set in 1888. In short, it’s a world that started off with intentions where the island encouraged free thinkers and artists to exist and, as everything does in life, eventually it becomes this political power and evil toxicity that comes with everything. To remain a true individual in the society, you must wear a gas mask.”

The tracklisting reads:



01 Little Bastards

02 Massacre, The New American Dream

03 Anxiety

04 Tonight Is The Night I Die

05 Lonely

06 Hang On To Yourself

07 Fucking With My Head

08 Nervous Breakdown

09 Nightmares

10 Masochist

11 Doom (Empty)

12 Black Sheep

13 Stay

14 Redeemer

15 Lord Of Lies (Bonus track)