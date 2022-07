Coming soon

Their new album's coming in October.

Published: 12:05 pm, July 14, 2022

Palaye Royale have announced their new album, 'Fever Dream'.

Their fourth full-length album, the record is set for release on 28th October via Sumerian Records, with the news arriving alongside the title-track.

The full tracklisting reads:



Eternal Life

No Love In LA

Punching Bag

Broken

Fever Dream

Line It Up (feat. LP)

Toxic In You

Wasted Sorrow

Paranoid

Oblivion

Lifeless Stars

King Of The Damned

Off With The Head



Check out the new single below.