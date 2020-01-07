Watch

Catch him on tour in the UK later this year.

Published: 12:09 pm, January 07, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new video for 'Straight To Hell'.

The track arrives just weeks after he was forced to postpone a bunch of tour dates, which will now see him performing around the UK this autumn, kicking off on 23rd October 2020 with nights in Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Nottingham.

“I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again," he says, "but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off."

Check out 'Straight To Hell' below, and keep eye out for his new album 'Ordinary Man' early this year.