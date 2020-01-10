Ozzy Osbourne's new album is coming in February, check out 'Ordinary Man (Feat. Elton John)' now

Coming soon

The record also features Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.

Published: 2:27 pm, January 10, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album.

'Ordinary Man' is coming on 21st February, preceded by the title-track - which features none other than Elton John. The full-length also features guest spots from Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.

“There’s a line in ‘Ordinary Man’ where I sing, ‘I don’t want to die an ordinary man', which I don’t think I will,” Ozzy comments.

“It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums,” he continues. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.”

Have a listen below.