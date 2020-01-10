Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Ozzy Osbourne's new album is coming in February, check out 'Ordinary Man (Feat. Elton John)' now

The record also features Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.
Published: 2:27 pm, January 10, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne's new album is coming in February, check out 'Ordinary Man (Feat. Elton John)' now

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album.

'Ordinary Man' is coming on 21st February, preceded by the title-track - which features none other than Elton John. The full-length also features guest spots from Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello.

“There’s a line in ‘Ordinary Man’ where I sing, ‘I don’t want to die an ordinary man', which I don’t think I will,” Ozzy comments.

“It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums,” he continues. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.”

Have a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Code Orange have announced their new album 'Underneath', and unleashed its title-track
Bring Me The Horizon have released a new t-shirt to raise money for the Australian Bushfire crisis
Sylosis are teasing their upcoming fifth album with new single, 'Calcified'
Poppy has unleashed her new album 'I Disagree', and it's bloody great
Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan has shared her new solo single, 'Your Reply'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing