"It’s an unapologetic celebration of our melanin," they explain.

Published: 12:13 pm, September 01, 2021

Oxymorrons are teasing a new EP with their latest single 'Django'.

The track is the third taken from their upcoming ‘Mohawks & Durags’ EP, set for release on 20th September via 333 Wreckords Crew, following on from 'Justice' and 'Green Vision'.

“Django is not only our tribute to 90’s Hip Hop and Rock," they explain, "it’s about being black and proud. It’s an unapologetic celebration of our melanin. We used Django because so often our society only celebrates fictional embodiments of black resistance, while erasing the actual black revolutionaries throughout global history. The systems in place don’t want us to see ourselves in those that look like us… that fought for our peoples liberation (see Haiti, DR, Africa, etc). We say, fuck that. I look like him, You look like him, We look like him. DJANGO!!!”

Check it out below.