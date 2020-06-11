Listen

"We are tired."

Published: 11:26 pm, June 11, 2020

Oxymorrons have joined the 333 Wreckords Crew for their new single ‘Justice’.

“‘Justice’ is more than a song, but an act of solidarity with the people,” the Queens, NY group explain. “All revenue from streaming, merchandise, and downloads both now and in the future from this song will be given back to the community through various charities, non-profits, and movements.

"We want this to be a never ending cycle to our people to continue to develop the youth, enhance our culture, and fight the inequalities that we have suffered for too long. We will continue to fight, continue to speak out against oppression, and stand for change."

Give ‘Justice’ a listen below.