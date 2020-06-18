Subscribe to Upset
June 2020
Listen

Owen's donating money from 24-hours of digital sales to The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

His new album's out this week.
Published: 9:41 pm, June 18, 2020
American Football’s Mike Kinsella will release his new solo album, 'The Avalanche', tomorrow (19th June) via Big Scary Monsters.

In recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, Owen and BSM are making the entire Owen digital catalogue (including 'The Avalanche') pay what you want on Bandcamp for 24 hours, with 100% of the proceeds going to NAACP, a legal organisation fighting for racial justice.

Visit owenmusic.bandcamp.com to pick up some music, and naacpldf.org for more on NAACP.

