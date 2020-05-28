Listen

Published: 9:52 pm, May 28, 2020

Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune.

'On With The Show' is the latest cut from his new solo album 'The Avalanche', which is due for release on 19th June via Big Scary Monsters.

"There's something mentally freeing about being laidback on every level," he says. "I've been doing this for so long and not a lot of people care or listen, in a good way, as I'm able to say things how I want, I'm able to express them how I want and record things how I want which is laidback and on the fly."

