Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune, 'On With The Show'

Read more about his solo adventures in the new issue of Upset.
Published: 9:52 pm, May 28, 2020
Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune.

'On With The Show' is the latest cut from his new solo album 'The Avalanche', which is due for release on 19th June via Big Scary Monsters.

"There's something mentally freeing about being laidback on every level," he says. "I've been doing this for so long and not a lot of people care or listen, in a good way, as I'm able to say things how I want, I'm able to express them how I want and record things how I want which is laidback and on the fly."

Give 'On With The Show' a listen blow, and read more about what Owen's up to in the June issue of Upset.

