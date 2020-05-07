Subscribe to Upset
Owen has announced his new album, 'The Avalanche'

It's coming in June.
Published: 10:18 pm, May 07, 2020
Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has announced his new solo album, 'The Avalanche'.

Due for release on 19th June via Big Scary Monsters, the news arrives alongside lead single 'A New Muse' - give it a listen below.

"There's something mentally freeing about being laidback on every level," he says. "I've been doing this for so long and not a lot of people care or listen, in a good way, as I'm able to say things how I want, I'm able to express them how I want and record things how I want which is laidback and on the fly."

The tracklisting reads:

1. A New Muse
2. Dead For Days
3. On With the Show
4. The Contours
5. I Should've Known
6. Mom and Dead
7. Headphoned
8. Wanting and Willing
9. I Go, Ego

