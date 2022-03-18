Festivals

Deafheaven and Touché Amoré join an already packed line-up

Published: 10:48 am, March 18, 2022

Outbreak Fest has added two new headliners for 2022.

Deafheaven and Touché Amoré join an already packed line-up, alongside a bunch of other new names including Ceremony, Militarie Gun, Injury Reserve and more.

The tenth-anniversary event has now completed its line up, including the already announced bill toppers Turnstile and Knocked Loose.

Outbreak Fest 2022 will take place in the new home of the Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester between 24th adn 26th June.

The day splits read:



Friday 24th June



KNOCKED LOOSE

Terror . Madball . Your Demise

Venom Prison . Static Dress . Puppy

Renounced . Incendiary . The Flex

Xibalba . Year Of The Knife . Last Witness

Pest Control . Last Wishes . Despize . Oversize



Saturday 25th June



TURNSTILE

Basement (IWICSH & Colour Me In Kindness 10 year anniversary set)

Citizen . Youth of Today . Higher Power . Movements . Angel Du$t

Drug Church . Mannequin Pussy . Fiddlehead . Chubby & The Gang

Narrow Head . Slow Crush . Young Guv . High Vis . Big Cheese

Dead Heat . Island of Love . Micromoon

+ talks with Will Yip . Walter Schreifels .



Sunday 26th June



DEAFHEAVEN + TOUCHÉ AMORÉ

Vein . Ceremony . Injury Reserve . Loathe . Nothing

Superheaven . Show Me The Body. One Step Closer

Soft Kill . Choir Boy . Anxious . Militarie Gun

Drain . Gods Hate . Scowl . Chastity

Witch Fever . Zulu . Dare . Nekra

