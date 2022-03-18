Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Outbreak Fest has added two new headliners for 2022

Deafheaven and Touché Amoré join an already packed line-up
Published: 10:48 am, March 18, 2022
Outbreak Fest has added two new headliners for 2022.

Deafheaven and Touché Amoré join an already packed line-up, alongside a bunch of other new names including Ceremony, Militarie Gun, Injury Reserve and more.

The tenth-anniversary event has now completed its line up, including the already announced bill toppers Turnstile and Knocked Loose.

Outbreak Fest 2022 will take place in the new home of the Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester between 24th adn 26th June.

The day splits read:

Friday 24th June

KNOCKED LOOSE
Terror . Madball . Your Demise
Venom Prison . Static Dress . Puppy
Renounced . Incendiary . The Flex
Xibalba . Year Of The Knife . Last Witness
Pest Control . Last Wishes . Despize . Oversize

Saturday 25th June

TURNSTILE
Basement (IWICSH & Colour Me In Kindness 10 year anniversary set)
Citizen . Youth of Today . Higher Power . Movements . Angel Du$t
Drug Church . Mannequin Pussy . Fiddlehead . Chubby & The Gang
Narrow Head . Slow Crush . Young Guv . High Vis . Big Cheese
Dead Heat . Island of Love . Micromoon
+ talks with Will Yip . Walter Schreifels .

Sunday 26th June

DEAFHEAVEN + TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
Vein . Ceremony . Injury Reserve . Loathe . Nothing
Superheaven . Show Me The Body. One Step Closer
Soft Kill . Choir Boy . Anxious . Militarie Gun
Drain . Gods Hate . Scowl . Chastity
Witch Fever . Zulu . Dare . Nekra

