Published: 3:10 pm, February 19, 2021

Out Of Love have unveiled their second EP, 'Funny Feeling'.

The follow-up to their 2020 debut EP 'I Am Not Me', it's due for release on 16th April via Venn Records, preceded by the London band's lead single ‘Play Pretend’.

Frontman Jack Rogers says: "‘Play Pretend’ is about that self destructive urge to ‘start over’—not wanting to deal with your problems, traumas and life. Just wishing to press the ‘reset’ button. I think we all feel like this at some point in our life...the idea of having a fresh start sounds appealing but unless you deal with those feelings and problems within your world those issues will follow you wherever you run.

“This song is for anyone at war with themselves. Whatever your fight is, be proud that you’re pushing through, owning your insecurities and growing as a human. Never give up—even the days when you don’t wanna be you. We are all beautiful, messed up, scared people in this together, forever. Be kind always and be proud that you are you!"

Check out ‘Play Pretend’ below.