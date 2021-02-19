Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Out Of Love have unveiled their second EP, 'Funny Feeling'

It's preceded by the London band's lead single ‘Play Pretend’.
Published: 3:10 pm, February 19, 2021
Out Of Love have unveiled their second EP, 'Funny Feeling'

Out Of Love have unveiled their second EP, 'Funny Feeling'.

The follow-up to their 2020 debut EP 'I Am Not Me', it's due for release on 16th April via Venn Records, preceded by the London band's lead single ‘Play Pretend’.

Frontman Jack Rogers says: "‘Play Pretend’ is about that self destructive urge to ‘start over’—not wanting to deal with your problems, traumas and life. Just wishing to press the ‘reset’ button. I think we all feel like this at some point in our life...the idea of having a fresh start sounds appealing but unless you deal with those feelings and problems within your world those issues will follow you wherever you run.

“This song is for anyone at war with themselves. Whatever your fight is, be proud that you’re pushing through, owning your insecurities and growing as a human. Never give up—even the days when you don’t wanna be you. We are all beautiful, messed up, scared people in this together, forever. Be kind always and be proud that you are you!"

Check out ‘Play Pretend’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Void Of Vision have teamed up with Ecca Vandal for a reimagined version of 'Decay'
Manchester Orchestra have confirmed their new album 'The Million Masks of God' for April
Press to MECO have announced their third album, 'Transmute'
Softcult have announced their debut EP with new single, 'Uzumaki'
Black Honey have dropped a brand new track, 'Disinfect'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing