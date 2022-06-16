Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a UK tour for October

The run includes a night at London's The Underworld.
Published: 2:32 pm, June 16, 2022
Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a UK tour for October

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour.

These shows are in addition to the rescheduled EU tour from 2021, and include a number of dates around the UK throughout October.

The band also recently released their new single 'Shatterdome', their first release since their 2021 third album 'Burn In The Flood', and following a line-up change too, with Bobby and Nick leaving the band and Larry and Alex joining.

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER
4 France Paris @ Le Klub
5 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
6 France Lyon @ Rock N Eat
7 Germany Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte
8 Austria Vorchdorf @ Kitzmantelfabrik (Metalnight Outbreak Fest)
9 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
10 Germany Munich @ Backstage
11 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
13 Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe
14 Germany Essen @ Weststadthalle (Crowdsalat Festival) *
15 Germany Hamburg @ Indra
16 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
17 Germany Berlin @ Badehaus
18 Germany Frankfurt @ Das Bett
20 Germany Trier @ Mergener Hof
21 Belgium Antwerp @ JH Kaddish
22 Germany Cologne @ Club Volta
23 The Netherlands Den Bosch @ Willem Twee
25 UK Birmingham @ Space54
26 UK Bristol @ The Exchange
27 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
28 UK Nottingham @ Rock City Beta
29 UK London @ The Underworld

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Kid Kapichi have inked a new deal with Spinefarm, and announced their second album
Nova Twins have shared their new single and video, ‘Choose Your Fighter’
cheerbleederz have shared their new single, ‘notes app apologies’
Bad Breeding are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Rebuilding'
Senses Fail have teamed up with SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY's Connie Sgarbossa for new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing