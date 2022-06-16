Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a UK tour for October

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour.
These shows are in addition to the rescheduled EU tour from 2021, and include a number of dates around the UK throughout October.
The band also recently released their new single 'Shatterdome', their first release since their 2021 third album 'Burn In The Flood', and following a line-up change too, with Bobby and Nick leaving the band and Larry and Alex joining.
The tour will visit:
OCTOBER
4 France Paris @ Le Klub
5 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
6 France Lyon @ Rock N Eat
7 Germany Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte
8 Austria Vorchdorf @ Kitzmantelfabrik (Metalnight Outbreak Fest)
9 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
10 Germany Munich @ Backstage
11 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
13 Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe
14 Germany Essen @ Weststadthalle (Crowdsalat Festival) *
15 Germany Hamburg @ Indra
16 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
17 Germany Berlin @ Badehaus
18 Germany Frankfurt @ Das Bett
20 Germany Trier @ Mergener Hof
21 Belgium Antwerp @ JH Kaddish
22 Germany Cologne @ Club Volta
23 The Netherlands Den Bosch @ Willem Twee
25 UK Birmingham @ Space54
26 UK Bristol @ The Exchange
27 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
28 UK Nottingham @ Rock City Beta
29 UK London @ The Underworld