Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a UK tour for October

The run includes a night at London's The Underworld.

Published: 2:32 pm, June 16, 2022

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour.

These shows are in addition to the rescheduled EU tour from 2021, and include a number of dates around the UK throughout October.

The band also recently released their new single 'Shatterdome', their first release since their 2021 third album 'Burn In The Flood', and following a line-up change too, with Bobby and Nick leaving the band and Larry and Alex joining.

The tour will visit:



OCTOBER

4 France Paris @ Le Klub

5 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

6 France Lyon @ Rock N Eat

7 Germany Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte

8 Austria Vorchdorf @ Kitzmantelfabrik (Metalnight Outbreak Fest)

9 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room

10 Germany Munich @ Backstage

11 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau

13 Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe

14 Germany Essen @ Weststadthalle (Crowdsalat Festival) *

15 Germany Hamburg @ Indra

16 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns

17 Germany Berlin @ Badehaus

18 Germany Frankfurt @ Das Bett

20 Germany Trier @ Mergener Hof

21 Belgium Antwerp @ JH Kaddish

22 Germany Cologne @ Club Volta

23 The Netherlands Den Bosch @ Willem Twee

25 UK Birmingham @ Space54

26 UK Bristol @ The Exchange

27 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

28 UK Nottingham @ Rock City Beta

29 UK London @ The Underworld