On the road

They're taking For I Am King, THECITYISOURS and Chuggaboom with them.

Published: 11:09 am, December 08, 2020

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour for 2021.

The band will hit the road with For I Am King, THECITYISOURS and Chuggaboom from 14th September, kicking off with a show at Dublin's The Grand Social.

They explain: “We are absolutely ecstatic to be able to announce that Our Hollow, Our Home will be touring throughout the U.K. and mainland Europe in 2021. This tour has been a long time coming for all of us - fans included!. We haven’t been able to play our music live since the Never Say Die! Tour in 2019, and with a whole new record featuring some of our most exciting material to date, I can safely say that you will not want to miss this greatly anticipated return from us here at #teamOHOH.”

The dates are as follows:



SEPTEMBVER

14th Ireland Dublin @ The Grand Social

15th Belfast @ Voodoo

17th UK Bristol @ The Exchange

18th UK Manchester @ Academy

19th UK Glasgow @ Nice N Sleazy

20th UK Newcastle @ Think Tank

21st UK Leeds @ The Key Club

22nd UK Nottingham @ The Old Salutation

23rd UK Birmingham @ O2 Institute 3

24th UK London @ 229 The Venue

25th UK Exeter @ The Cavern



November

4th France Paris @ Le Klub

5th France Lyon @ Rock N Eat

6th Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

7th Germany Cologne @ Club Volta

8th Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia

9th Germany Frankfurt @ Das Bett

10th Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau

11th Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz

12th Germany Hamburg @ Indra

13th Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns

14th Austria Vienna @ Viper Room

15th Hungary Budapest @ Dürer Kert

16th Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe

17th Germany Munich @ Backstage

18th Germany Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte

18th Germany Trier @ Mergener Hof

20th The Netherlands Den Bosch @ Willem Twee

21st Belgium Antwerp @ JH Kaddish