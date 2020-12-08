Subscribe to Upset
December 2020 / January 2021
On the road

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour for 2021

They're taking For I Am King, THECITYISOURS and Chuggaboom with them.
Published: 11:09 am, December 08, 2020
Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour for 2021

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a new tour for 2021.

The band will hit the road with For I Am King, THECITYISOURS and Chuggaboom from 14th September, kicking off with a show at Dublin's The Grand Social.

They explain: “We are absolutely ecstatic to be able to announce that Our Hollow, Our Home will be touring throughout the U.K. and mainland Europe in 2021. This tour has been a long time coming for all of us - fans included!. We haven’t been able to play our music live since the Never Say Die! Tour in 2019, and with a whole new record featuring some of our most exciting material to date, I can safely say that you will not want to miss this greatly anticipated return from us here at #teamOHOH.”

The dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBVER
14th Ireland Dublin @ The Grand Social
15th Belfast @ Voodoo
17th UK Bristol @ The Exchange
18th UK Manchester @ Academy
19th UK Glasgow @ Nice N Sleazy
20th UK Newcastle @ Think Tank
21st UK Leeds @ The Key Club
22nd UK Nottingham @ The Old Salutation
23rd UK Birmingham @ O2 Institute 3
24th UK London @ 229 The Venue
25th UK Exeter @ The Cavern

November
4th France Paris @ Le Klub
5th France Lyon @ Rock N Eat
6th Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
7th Germany Cologne @ Club Volta
8th Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia
9th Germany Frankfurt @ Das Bett
10th Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
11th Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz
12th Germany Hamburg @ Indra
13th Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
14th Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
15th Hungary Budapest @ Dürer Kert
16th Czech Republic Prague @ Rock Cafe
17th Germany Munich @ Backstage
18th Germany Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte
18th Germany Trier @ Mergener Hof
20th The Netherlands Den Bosch @ Willem Twee
21st Belgium Antwerp @ JH Kaddish

