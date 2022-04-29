Watch

Published: 11:08 am, April 29, 2022

Our Hollow, Our Home have released their new single 'Shatterdome'.

The track and video are the Southampton band's first release since their 2021 third album 'Burn In The Flood', also following a line-up change too, with Bobby and Nick leaving the band and Larry and Alex joining.

"With ‘Shatterdome’, we really wanted to make a statement with the lyrical content and artistic direction of the video this time around, in a way that we hadn’t done before," says vocalist Connor. "Lyrically the song tackles the concept of being stuck in an unfulfilling, mundane life cycle that you can’t ever see a way of being able to escape.

“After struggling to keep ourselves afloat during the pandemic, as well as going through a drastic line-up change, we couldn’t think of a better time to begin a gradual transformation of the band both musically and aesthetically. 'Shatterdome' shows us beginning to experiment with new approaches to writing, which will be further explored and developed as we continue to grow as artists and as people”

Check it out below.