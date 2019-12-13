On tour

Support will come from Ghost Iris, Aviana and THECITYISOURS.

Published: 5:37 pm, December 13, 2019

Our Hollow, Our Home are touring the UK next spring.

The band will be taking their latest record 'In Moment // In Memory' on the road with support from Ghost Iris, Aviana and THECITYISOURS, starting with a string of dates around Europe before arriving on our shores from 27th April.

The details are:



APRIL

27 Bournemouth, The Old Firestation, UK

28 Bristol, The Lanes, UK

29 Birmingham, O2 Academy 3, UK

30 Leeds, The Key Club, UK



MAY

01 Nottingham, Alberts, UK

02 Manchester, Academy, UK

03 London, O2 Islington Academy, UK

