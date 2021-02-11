Watch

Check out a new video for lead single 'Remember Me'.

Published: 1:21 pm, February 11, 2021

Our Hollow, Our Home have announced their new album, 'Burn In The Flood'.

Due for release on 28th May via Hollow Music, the news arrives alongside a video for the Southampton-based metal band's lead single 'Remember Me'.

“We are beyond proud to announce our third full-length album, ‘Burn In The Flood’," they explain in a statement.

"Whilst there is an overarching theme of being caught or trapped within your own emotions, on this record - rather than delving into a deep constructive narrative - we wanted to focus on letting each song have its own time in the spotlight, and have each tell its own story. Every time we start writing, we push ourselves harder than ever before, and all truly believe this is our strongest collection of songs to date.

"The last year has been tough for everyone, but through all the hardships thrown at us, especially as touring musicians, we dug deep and ended up finding some of the rawest, most open & honest material we’ve ever written. This album was made entirely for our fans. They are a huge inspiration to us and this record has been brought to life by our literal blood, sweat and tears during a time where we honestly didn’t know if the world would even allow us to carry on doing what we love so dearly!

"It’s a project which documents our personal growth and the genuine struggles faced in our daily lives, and we wear our hearts on our sleeves from beginning to end.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1: Burn In The Flood

2: Failsafe

3: In Retrospect

4: Monarch

5: Better Daze

6: Nerv Feat. Oli Duncanson

7: Overcast

8: Remember Me Feat. Ryo Kinoshita

9: Children Of Manus Feat. Lochie Keogh

10: Blood

11: Seven Years (Shine A Light On Me)