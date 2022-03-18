Oso Oso has surprise-released a new album, 'Sore Thumb'

Listen

Out now via Triple Crown, it follows up on 2019's 'Basking in the Glow'.

Published: 8:36 am, March 18, 2022

Oso Oso - aka Jade Lilitri - has surprise-released a new album, 'Sore Thumb'.

Out now via Triple Crown, it follows up on 2019's 'Basking in the Glow', and comes after a single 'Pensacola', which arrived earlier this year.

Recorded over a month with his late cousin Tavish Maloney at Billy Mannino’s Two Worlds Recording Studio in Queens, New York, Lilitri explains: “The making of this record is a now a memory of a time that I hold closer to my heart than anything. Regardless of how I feel about these songs in the years to come, I am so happy this exists. Thanks for listening. Be decent.”

You can check out 'Sore Thumb' below.