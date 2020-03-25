Orchards have released a new session video for their "anthem of hope and validation", 'Magical Thinking'

Subscribe to Upset
It's from their just-released debut.
Published: 11:39 am, March 25, 2020
Orchards have released a new session video for their single, 'Magical Thinking'.

It's the latest cut from 'Lovecore' - which you can read all about in the March issue of Upset, 'FYI' - released earlier this month via Big Scary Monsters.

“Mental health as a conversation topic is more important than ever and this track is our anthem of hope and validation," the Brighton band explain.

"This track is for anyone who has suffered and who has ever felt lost. You are never alone and asking for help is never shameful. Let the joy in this track bring you a little love and happiness. It's a party song, so dance around your bedroom and release some endorphins.”

Check it out below, and find them on tour at the following:

SEPTEMBER
02 Hare & Hounds 2 Birmingham, UK
03 YES (Basement) Manchester, UK
04 Stereo Cafe Bar Glasgow, UK
05 Network Sheffield, UK
06 he Bodega Nottingham, UK
08 Chalk Brighton, UK
09 OMEARA London, UK
10 Exchange Bristol, UK
11 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK

