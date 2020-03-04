Subscribe to Upset
Orchards are teasing their upcoming debut with new single, 'Magical Thinking'

"This track is for anyone who has suffered and who has ever felt lost."
Published: 11:48 am, March 04, 2020
Orchards are teasing their upcoming debut with new single, 'Magical Thinking'

Orchards are teasing their upcoming debut with new single, 'Magical Thinking'.

It's the latest cut from 'Lovecore' - which you can read all about in the March issue of Upset, 'FYI' - due for release on 13th March.

“Mental health as a conversation topic is more important than ever and this track is our anthem of hope and validation," the Brighton band explain. 

"This track is for anyone who has suffered and who has ever felt lost. You are never alone and asking for help is never shameful. Let the joy in this track bring you a little love and happiness. It's a party song, so dance around your bedroom and release some endorphins.”

Give it a listen below, and catch the band live throughout April.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
