Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'

Published: 12:03 pm, August 18, 2021

Brighton alt-popsters Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021.

Titled ‘Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)’, singer Lucy Evers explains: “This song means exactly what it says on the tin. Leave us here, we’re fine. We know what we want and where we want to be and we are screaming to get back there. ‘Leave Us Here, We’re Fine’ was one of the working titles for our debut album and it has always been a sentence that stood out and meant a lot to us.

After the events of last year, lyrically we wanted to say exactly how we were feeling. Not to expose the lyrics completely (because whatever they mean to you is completely valid) but for me they were a release. A kick back at establishment at social expectations. At our passion and want for a safer and better world. I called it an anti-establishment song but really it’s an anti stereotype/tradition song. We know what we want in life and just because it’s different from expectation and social norms doesn’t mean it’s bad. I have so much faith in this generation to really build a more accepting world. Don’t let me down!”

It comes on the heels of 2020's debut album 'Lovecore', and follow up lockdown EP 'Acoustic'. More new music is expected to follow later this year.