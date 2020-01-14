Orchards' debut album 'Lovecore' is coming this March, followed by a new headline tour

Subscribe to Upset
Published: 3:05 pm, January 14, 2020
Orchards' debut album is coming this spring, followed by a new headline tour.

'Lovecore' is due for release on 13th March via Big Scary Monsters, with the news arriving alongside the Brighton band's new single 'Sincerely Overwhelmed'.

"It's our statement," they explain of the record, "a flag in the ground letting people know we're here and this is exactly what we're all about. It's the product of years of touring, meeting new people, hard times, good times, loss, friendships and growth. We're starting a party and everyone's invited."

Listen to ‘Sincerely Overwhelmed’ below, and catch them on tour throughout January with Indoor Pets, then at the following headliners:

APRIL
02 Hare & Hounds 2 Birmingham, UK
03 YES (Basement) Manchester, UK
04 Stereo Cafe Bar Glasgow, UK
07 The Bodega Nottingham, UK
08 OMEARA London, UK
09 Exchange Bristol, UK
10 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK
11 Chalk Brighton, UK

