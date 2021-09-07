Subscribe to Upset
September 2021
One Step Closer have dropped debut album cut 'Autumn'

Their new album is coming later this month.
Published: 4:57 pm, September 07, 2021
One Step Closer have shared their new track 'Autumn'.

Following on from 'Chrysanthemum' and 'Pringle Street', it's a cut from the hardcore band's upcoming debut album 'This Place You Know', set for release on 24th September via Run For Cover Records.

A press release explains: "This Place You Know was born out of a period of transition and upheaval for the members of One Step Closer (vocalist Ryan Savitski, guitarist Grady Allen, drummer Tommy Norton, bassist Brian Talipan, and guitarist Ross Thompson). The album interrogates the notion of home with Savitski's openhearted lyrics exploring what happens when the things that grounded you suddenly change or cease to be there. The loss of family, dissolving relationships, and the mental toll of a dark period informs the record's ten tracks of towering guitars and pummeling drums, with moments of soaring melody breaking through like a hope for better things on the horizon. It's a powerful statement intent from one of the most exciting new bands in aggressive music, and One Step Closer are just getting started."

Check out the new single below.

