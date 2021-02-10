Listen

The three-track effort is due later this month.

Published: 10:10 am, February 10, 2021

Of Mice & Men have released the title-track from their upcoming EP, 'Timeless'.

The three-track effort is due on 26th February via SharpTone Records, also featuring their tracks 'Obsolete' - which has already been shared - and 'Anchor'.

"'Timeless' is a song about becoming increasingly aware of impermanence, written through somewhat of a somber, yet romantic, lens," says singer/bassist Aaron Pauley.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, I was watching a lot of black and white movies. One of my favorite movies is Casablanca. I wonder if any original copies exist. You know, although that movie is universally regarded as being timeless, the actual celluloid is so fragile. But I think we find a special kind of vibrance in life when we're aware of our own impermanence."

Check it out below.