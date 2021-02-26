Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Of Mice & Men have dropped the final track from their new EP, 'Timeless'

'Anchor' is the third and final cut.
Published: 12:30 pm, February 26, 2021
Of Mice & Men have dropped the final track from their new EP, 'Timeless'.

The three-track effort is out in full today (Friday, 26th February) via SharpTone Records, featuring the title-track along with 'Obsolete' and 'Anchor'.

"Anchor is the final song from the Timeless EP," says vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley. "It deals with themes of uncertainty about the future, as well as the complicated feelings associated with them. This EP, in totality, deals with the idea of impermanence in an ever changing world, and how we all fit into the changing of times - beginning a narrative that the future releases will build off of."

Check it out below.

