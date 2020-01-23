Watch

The Aussie bunch are working their way towards a new album.

Published: 8:18 pm, January 23, 2020

Ocean Grove have released a new video for 'Sunny'.

It's a cut from the Melbourne band's upcoming new album 'Flip Phone Fantasy', due out this spring via UNFD.

Frontman Dale Tanner says: “Sunny takes the viewer on the ultimate ’trip’ into the warped and hyper reality of the Oddworld. where the band pivot between lucid imagination and a dreary reality inside the four walls.

“We packed in as many references and metaphors as we could, including some that relate directly to our upcoming album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy‘ and it’s artwork."

Check out 'Sunny' below.