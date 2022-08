On the road

They'll perform in Manchester and London.

Published: 11:22 am, August 04, 2022

Ocean Grove have announced a couple of new UK shows.

The band's first appearances outside of Australia since March 2020, they'll perform in Manchester and London later this year in support of their latest album, 'Up In The Air Forever'.

The details are:



OCTOBER

13 MANCHESTER DEAF INSTITUTE

21 LONDON THE CAMDEN ASSEMBLY



Tickets go on general sale tomorrow, Friday 5th August at 10am.