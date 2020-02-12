Ocean Grove have released a new video for 'Neo', a teaser from their new album

Watch

It's a "sonic boom of bedroom angst", says bassist Twiggy Hunter.

Published: 4:44 pm, February 12, 2020

Ocean Grove have released a new video for 'Neo'.

It's a cut from the Melbourne band's upcoming new album 'Flip Phone Fantasy', due out this spring via UNFD.

Describing the song as a "sonic boom of bedroom angst", bassist Twiggy Hunter explains "it's the fist through the wall to expose what lies on the other side of teenage aggression.

"It is the learning of one's depression through anger and confusion and trying to find your place in a world of distortion. It completes the spectrum of human emotions that 'Flip Phone Fantasy' seeks to explore."

Check out 'Neo' below.