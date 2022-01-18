Ocean Grove have confirmed their new album 'Up In The Air Forever', and it's due in April

Coming soon

They've shared new single 'Silver Lining' too.

Published: 10:55 am, January 18, 2022

Ocean Grove have announced their new album 'Up In The Air Forever'.

Set for release on 22nd April via UNFD, their third full-length is teased by new single 'Silver Lining', which follows on from recent drop 'CALI SUN'.

The band explain: "We want nothing but to empower the listener with a positive mental attitude (PMA), especially in their darkest hours when they may feel completely lost in themselves or in the loss of a loved one. Life isn’t meant to be easy and there is always a reason to keep fighting for the beauty in the pain, even when the way out of the darkness seems impossible. Where there is hope, there is power if we choose to tap into this PMA mentality. Death is a tool to remind us of the importance of every moment we are alive. Time is scarce, use it wisely and let 'SILVER LINING' be an anthem for the loving lost, that they are eternal and will be remembered with fierce optimism. There are great lessons to be learnt from solitude and it doesn’t have to last a lifetime. All will be okay in the temporary separation, and until the moment we meet our loved ones once again, we will fight every day on this planet to uphold their legacy and wisdom in the best way we know how."

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1. FLAVA

2. SEX DOPE GOLD

3. CALI SUN

4. BUSTIN'

5. SILVER LINING

6. HMU (ft. Lil Aaron)

7. BORED (ft. Dune Rats)

8. NOISE

9. SILENCE

10. UP IN THE AIR FOREVER