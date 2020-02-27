Subscribe to Upset
Ocean Grove are going to release their new album 'Flip Phone Fantasy' next month

They've shared new song 'Thousand Golden People', too.
Published: 1:01 pm, February 27, 2020
Ocean Grove are going to release their new album 'Flip Phone Fantasy' next month.

The band have announced that their new full-length will arrive on 13th March via UNFD, and they've shared new song 'Thousand Golden People', too.

“Rather than an album that streamlines in one direction of genre, 'Flip Phone Fantasy' has the capacity to be someone’s very own mixtape from start to finish," frontman Dale Tanner says. “This record is the first of its kind, in that its sheer diversity will appeal to music listeners from all corners of the globe.”

The band are about to join Crossfaith on their EU/UK tour, catch them live at the following:

MARCH
2 02 Academy Islington London
3 Chalk Brighton
4 The Waterfront Norwich
6 KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton
7 Riverside Newcastle

