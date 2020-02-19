Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Nova Twins are taxi-driving hit-girls in their new video for 'Taxi'

Their debut album arrives next week.
Published: 1:18 pm, February 19, 2020
Nova Twins are taxi-driving hit-girls in their new video for 'Taxi'

Nova Twins have released a new video for 'Taxi'.

It's the latest cut from their debut album 'Who Are The Girls?', due out on 28th February via the London duo's newly inked deal with Fever 333’s Jason Butler’s project, 333 Wreckords.

The band explain: “We actually had an idea for the music video in mind as we wrote the song itself. The concept came from this pink Cadillac in our area that we kept seeing. We imagined ourselves riding round in it, as taxi-driving hit-girls, based in a sci-fi world inspired by all of the action movies we love, like Kill Bill, Sin City, Blade Runner and The Matrix.”

Check out 'Taxi' below, and catch the band on tour throughout the UK in April.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Frank Iero and the Future Violents have shared a new video for 'Basement Eyes', shot in Frank's basement
Dinosaur Pile-Up have released a toony new video for 'Round The Bend'
Cold Years have announced the release of their debut album, 'Paradise'
Palaye Royale have released a statement about last night's cancelled Glasgow show
Dream Nails address the lack of justice for survivors of sexual violence with their new track, 'Payback'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing