Nova Twins are taxi-driving hit-girls in their new video for 'Taxi'

Watch

Their debut album arrives next week.

Published: 1:18 pm, February 19, 2020

Nova Twins have released a new video for 'Taxi'.

It's the latest cut from their debut album 'Who Are The Girls?', due out on 28th February via the London duo's newly inked deal with Fever 333’s Jason Butler’s project, 333 Wreckords.

The band explain: “We actually had an idea for the music video in mind as we wrote the song itself. The concept came from this pink Cadillac in our area that we kept seeing. We imagined ourselves riding round in it, as taxi-driving hit-girls, based in a sci-fi world inspired by all of the action movies we love, like Kill Bill, Sin City, Blade Runner and The Matrix.”

Check out 'Taxi' below, and catch the band on tour throughout the UK in April.